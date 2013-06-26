What We Do
WMPR offers a range of programming tailored to fit the listening pleasure of a diverse audience. There is something for everyone everyday of the week. No matter the age, gender or genre preference, you are sure to find a program that suits your appetite. We also offer talk show styled programming that caters to those who have a need for informative style programs. There’s something for the health, wealth, and spiritual minded audience. We also offer a women’s talkshow format for women who want to voice their concerns.