What We Do

The Crush Boys Gives Migos' "Bad And Boujee" an R&B Makeover Songwriting duo, The Crushboys, gives us their take on Migos' Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit record; With the help of producers RMG, the pair finds a way to somehow turn the trap anthem into an R&B ballad.

Is Chrisette Michele Taking a Stand For Unity? Signs on to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration Despite the controversies, drama, and probability of a career backlash, Chrisette Michele will bring her soulful talents to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration as a performer.

Will Bryson Tiller Continue His Run With New Album, 'True to Self'? Breakout R&B artist Bryson Tiller is hard at work on his sophomore album, 'True to Self,' the follow-up to his well-received 2015 debut, 'T R A P S O U L.'

Josué – M.o.D. (EP) "M.o.D stands for loads of things. 'Mind over Distractions.' 'Money overruns Dreams.' 'Music over Drama.' It's really up to the listener to determine what that means," said Josué.