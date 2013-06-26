Who We Are

Who are we? Quite simply, we are WMPR 90.1 Radio, the “Voice of the Community.” It’s been that way for over 30 years. Dating back to 1983, we began as a small radio station around the Tougaloo, Mississippi area. Our format was gospel and blues in the early days and we played to a much smaller audience. Later, we were able to build on our listening audience by hiring more DJs and featuring more local talent. It became apparent to us that we were filling a void in the community that had been untouched. As Mississippi is hailed as the “birthplace of the blues,” and blues music comes out of gospel, there weren’t many stations catering to the demand for both genres. Thus, WMPR Radio Station was born and it has been growing stronger every since.