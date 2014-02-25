What We Offer

WMPR offers our listeners a more diverse range of genres than most radio stations. We also have talk show programming purposely scheduled during peak listening times so that our repeat listeners have an opportunity to catch their favorite show at its normal time. Whether you crave a healthy choice or you need to increase your wealth, WMPR strives to provide programming choices to satisfy your listening appetite. There’s something for everyone daily and often. We pride ourselves on being the “Voice of the Community” by offering spot programming for announcements of upcoming events that are taking place in and around the Jackson Metropolitan area and the state of Mississippi. If you are interested in learning more about what WMPR can offer you, please feel free to contact us with your questions.